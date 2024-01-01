Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD includes: <br/> Odometer: 72,725km <br/> Price: $32,495+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner, No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Eco Mode, Sport Mode <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Remote Starter <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,725KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV7LC118898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W750
  • Mileage 72,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota RAV4