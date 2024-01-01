$32,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,725KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3B1RFV7LC118898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W750
- Mileage 72,725 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD includes:
Odometer: 72,725km
Price: $32,495+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner, No Accidents
Highlight Features:-
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Alloy Wheels
-Remote Starter
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Odometer: 72,725km
Price: $32,495+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner, No Accidents
Highlight Features:-
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Eco Mode, Sport Mode
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Alloy Wheels
-Remote Starter
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wow Cars
2021 Honda CR-V LX 48,498 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow N' Go 177,844 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 96,657 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2020 Toyota RAV4