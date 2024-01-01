Menu
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.

Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD

Awards:
 * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2020 Toyota RAV4

125,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

11959020

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFVXLW081497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2440161
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2020 Toyota RAV4