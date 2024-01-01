$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFVXLW081497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2440161
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Email Taylor Toyota
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Toyota RAV4