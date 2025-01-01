Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

87,955 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

12346734

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,955KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFVXLW110162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,955 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2020 Toyota RAV4