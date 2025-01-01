Menu
Dealer License #914248

2020 Toyota RAV4

50,286 KM

$CALL

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

50,286KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV8LC120689

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 46384A
  • Mileage 50,286 KM

Dealer License #914248

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Rear Defrost

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
$CALL

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2020 Toyota RAV4