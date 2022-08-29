Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

50,500 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 9173233
  2. 9173233
  3. 9173233
  4. 9173233
  5. 9173233
  6. 9173233
  7. 9173233
  8. 9173233
  9. 9173233
  10. 9173233
  11. 9173233
  12. 9173233
  13. 9173233
  14. 9173233
  15. 9173233
  16. 9173233
  17. 9173233
  18. 9173233
  19. 9173233
  20. 9173233
  21. 9173233
  22. 9173233
  23. 9173233
  24. 9173233
  25. 9173233
  26. 9173233
  27. 9173233
  28. 9173233
  29. 9173233
  30. 9173233
  31. 9173233
  32. 9173233
  33. 9173233
Contact Seller

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173233
  • Stock #: 2280201
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV6LC127205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota RAV4 Red LE New Price! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, AWD, Black Cloth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2021 Toyota RAV4 LE
 2,764 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Tigu...
 22,963 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra SR
 197 KM
$75,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory