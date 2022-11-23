Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

55,756 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

LE

LE

Location

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9353290
  • Stock #: 223756-1
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV6LW100150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

