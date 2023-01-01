Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

53,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Actions
53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFGZ5AN7LX238497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2431161
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

