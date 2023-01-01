$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Tacoma
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFGZ5AN7LX238497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2431161
- Mileage 53,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
2020 Toyota Tacoma 53,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE 48,944 KM $51,900 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT 2 - WINTER TIRES - REMOTE STARTER 89,246 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Lexus
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2020 Toyota Tacoma