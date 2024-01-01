2020 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
New Price! Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Tow Package, Leather, Navigation, Apple Car Play, 4WD, 17 Alloy Wheels, 400 Watt (120V) Cargo Bed Power Outlet, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support, Anti-Theft System, Blind Spot Monitor System, Chrome Door Handles, Connected Services by Toyota, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror, Fog Lamps, Hood Scoop, Key Fob Remote Start, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights, Mesh Front Grille w/Chrome Grille Surround, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Power Windows w/Driver Auto Down/Up, Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote, Sliding Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Sport Tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Sport Tuned Suspension, Tacoma TRD Sport Premium Package, Tail Lamps w/Clear Housing, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charging.<br><br><br>3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

75,700 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

VIN 5TFDZ5BN5LX052880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,700 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price! Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Tow Package, Leather, Navigation, Apple Car Play, 4WD, 17''' Alloy Wheels, 400 Watt (120V) Cargo Bed Power Outlet, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support, Anti-Theft System, Blind Spot Monitor System, Chrome Door Handles, Connected Services by Toyota, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror, Fog Lamps, Hood Scoop, Key Fob Remote Start, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights, Mesh Front Grille w/Chrome Grille Surround, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Power Windows w/Driver Auto Down/Up, Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote, Sliding Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Sport Tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Sport Tuned Suspension, Tacoma TRD Sport Premium Package, Tail Lamps w/Clear Housing, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charging.


3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

