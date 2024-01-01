$48,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
75,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5LX052880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 75,700 KM
Vehicle Description
New Price! Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Tow Package, Leather, Navigation, Apple Car Play, 4WD, 17''' Alloy Wheels, 400 Watt (120V) Cargo Bed Power Outlet, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support, Anti-Theft System, Blind Spot Monitor System, Chrome Door Handles, Connected Services by Toyota, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror, Fog Lamps, Hood Scoop, Key Fob Remote Start, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights, Mesh Front Grille w/Chrome Grille Surround, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Power Windows w/Driver Auto Down/Up, Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote, Sliding Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Sport Tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Sport Tuned Suspension, Tacoma TRD Sport Premium Package, Tail Lamps w/Clear Housing, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charging.
3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
