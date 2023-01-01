2020 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 2 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10154958

10154958 Stock #: 227128

227128 VIN: 5TFDY5F10LX893662

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 227128

Mileage 4,285 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.