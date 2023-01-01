Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tundra

4,285 KM

Details Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tundra

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10154958
  2. 10154958
  3. 10154958
  4. 10154958
  5. 10154958
  6. 10154958
  7. 10154958
  8. 10154958
  9. 10154958
  10. 10154958
  11. 10154958
  12. 10154958
  13. 10154958
  14. 10154958
  15. 10154958
  16. 10154958
  17. 10154958
  18. 10154958
  19. 10154958
  20. 10154958
  21. 10154958
  22. 10154958
  23. 10154958
  24. 10154958
  25. 10154958
  26. 10154958
  27. 10154958
  28. 10154958
  29. 10154958
  30. 10154958
  31. 10154958
  32. 10154958
  33. 10154958
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154958
  • Stock #: 227128
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F10LX893662

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 227128
  • Mileage 4,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2020 Lexus NX 300
 43,663 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza LI...
 13,685 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
36,078 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory