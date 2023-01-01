Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

39,325 KM

Details Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

39,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F17LX919108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

