2020 Toyota Tundra

57,855 KM

Details Features

$52,588

+ tax & licensing
$52,588

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$52,588

+ taxes & licensing

57,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8572361
  Stock #: 227031
  VIN: 5TFUY5F10LX878627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

