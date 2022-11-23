Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

74,320 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406621
  • Stock #: F172062
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F19LX891215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,320 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

