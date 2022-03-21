$35,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,795
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Audi
306-347-2834
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI
Location
Taylor Audi
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3
306-347-2834
$35,795
+ taxes & licensing
31,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8802890
- Stock #: 2201871
- VIN: 3VW5T7BU7LM009377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Audi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Audi
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3