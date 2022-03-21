Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

31,500 KM

Details Features

$35,795

+ tax & licensing
$35,795

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

$35,795

+ taxes & licensing

31,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802890
  • Stock #: 2201871
  • VIN: 3VW5T7BU7LM009377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

