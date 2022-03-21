2020 Volkswagen Jetta

$35,795 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8802890

8802890 Stock #: 2201871

2201871 VIN: 3VW5T7BU7LM009377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.