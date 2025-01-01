Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT VALUE</strong></p> <p>Our 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan has gone through a presale inspection and had a full synthetic oil change. Carfax reports no major accidents, and shows it as a Sask vehicle. <strong>Financing available on site. Trades Encouraged and aftermarket warranties available to fit all budgets.</strong>The 2020Tiguan boats aquiet and well-designed interior, easy-to-use tech, and variety of standard and available features such as smartphone integration and some driver assistance features.</p> <p>Standard features for the<strong></strong>Tiguan Trendline include a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Driver assistance features include forward collision warning with automatic braking and blind-spot monitoring.</p> <p>The Comfortlineincludes all that plus useful extras such as keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats and an 8-inch touchscreen. Optional packages includes a panoramic sunroof and power liftgate.</p> <p><span style=color:#3498db><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

92,000 KM

$27,989

+ tax & licensing
COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX4LM159162

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan