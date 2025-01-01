$27,989+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT VALUE
Our 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan has gone through a presale inspection and had a full synthetic oil change. Carfax reports no major accidents, and shows it as a Sask vehicle. Financing available on site. Trades Encouraged and aftermarket warranties available to fit all budgets.The 2020Tiguan boats aquiet and well-designed interior, easy-to-use tech, and variety of standard and available features such as smartphone integration and some driver assistance features.
Standard features for theTiguan Trendline include a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Driver assistance features include forward collision warning with automatic braking and blind-spot monitoring.
The Comfortlineincludes all that plus useful extras such as keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats and an 8-inch touchscreen. Optional packages includes a panoramic sunroof and power liftgate.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
