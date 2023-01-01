$38,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC40
T5 Momentum
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
62,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4162UK9L2333135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 227157
- Mileage 62,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
