$101,795+ tax & licensing
$101,795
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Audi
306-347-2834
2021 Audi RS 5
2.9
Location
Taylor Audi
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3
306-347-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$101,795
+ taxes & licensing
12,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8367522
- Stock #: 6929
- VIN: WUARWAF5XMA902141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 6929
- Mileage 12,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3