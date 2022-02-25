Menu
2021 Audi RS 5

12,900 KM

Details Features

$101,795

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

Contact Seller
2.9

2.9

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

12,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367522
  • Stock #: 6929
  • VIN: WUARWAF5XMA902141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6929
  • Mileage 12,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

