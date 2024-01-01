Menu
Silverado 1500 LT Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,846 KM

$44,984

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$44,984

+ taxes & licensing

43,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PP2517
  • Mileage 43,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$44,984

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500