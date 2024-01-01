$44,984+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # PP2517
- Mileage 43,846 KM
Vehicle Description
Silverado 1500 LT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
