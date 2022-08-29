Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,883 KM

Details Description Features

$61,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,750

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab *LEATHER*

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab *LEATHER*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  1. 9023485
  2. 9023485
  3. 9023485
  4. 9023485
  5. 9023485
  6. 9023485
  7. 9023485
  8. 9023485
  9. 9023485
  10. 9023485
  11. 9023485
  12. 9023485
  13. 9023485
  14. 9023485
  15. 9023485
  16. 9023485
  17. 9023485
  18. 9023485
  19. 9023485
  20. 9023485
  21. 9023485
  22. 9023485
  23. 9023485
Contact Seller

$61,750

+ taxes & licensing

24,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9023485
  • Stock #: 22474A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22474A
  • Mileage 24,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear A/C
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2014 Audi A4 Komfort
 165,140 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 94,476 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 102,818 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory