2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 60,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Tahoe High Country Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!ALG Residual Value. This Chevrolet Tahoe delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8, Wireless charging Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021, will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier., Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.* This Chevrolet Tahoe Features the Following Options *Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 22" x 9" (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) Sterling Silver premium painted with chrome inserts (Includes (SFE) wheel locks, LPO.), Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, located within centre console (Deleted when (DCH) power-sliding centre console is ordered.).
Vehicle Features
