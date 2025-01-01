Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

65,366 KM

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
65,366KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MUSL6MB139101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451181A
  • Mileage 65,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

