<p><strong>LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE GUARANTEED APPROVAL</strong></p> <p>Our 2021 Chevrolet Trax has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle, Accident free Low km Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval . Trades Encouraged Factory Powertrain warranty remaining to Dec 21 2025 or 160,000 km. </strong>Extra-small SUVs typically offer high fuel economy, easy maneuverability, and a decent amount of cargo capacity. The 2021 Chevrolet Trax checks these boxes and is also easy to get into and see out of. Front-wheel drive is standard 7-inch infotainment touchscreen Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility Wi-Fi hotspot, compability, Six-speaker sound system, 60/40-split folding rear seat.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2021 Chevrolet Trax

39,700 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

39,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL7CJKSB0MB320284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2780
  • Mileage 39,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

