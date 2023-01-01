$25,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Trax
LS LOW KM CCIDENT FREE FACTORY WARRANTY
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2780
- Mileage 39,700 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Our 2021 Chevrolet Trax has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle, Accident free Low km Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval . Trades Encouraged Factory Powertrain warranty remaining to Dec 21 2025 or 160,000 km. Extra-small SUVs typically offer high fuel economy, easy maneuverability, and a decent amount of cargo capacity. The 2021 Chevrolet Trax checks these boxes and is also easy to get into and see out of. Front-wheel drive is standard 7-inch infotainment touchscreen Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility Wi-Fi hotspot, compability, Six-speaker sound system, 60/40-split folding rear seat.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
