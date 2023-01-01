Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

85,545 KM

$34,897

+ tax & licensing
$34,897

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

2021 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$34,897

+ taxes & licensing

85,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10604667
  • Stock #: PP2395

  • Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,545 KM

Charger GT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Dodge Charger boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON PAINTED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP50).* This Dodge Charger Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH , TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, BLACK, CLOTH PERFORMANCE SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Painted, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Dodge Charger!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT
TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH PERFORMANCE SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP50)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP50) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON PAINTED (STD)

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

