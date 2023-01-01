$34,897+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2021 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$34,897
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10604667
- Stock #: PP2395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Charger GT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Dodge Charger boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON PAINTED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP50).* This Dodge Charger Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH , TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, BLACK, CLOTH PERFORMANCE SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Painted, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Dodge Charger!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.