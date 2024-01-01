$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
Citadel
2021 Dodge Durango
Citadel
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reactor Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 27,124 KM
Vehicle Description
DurangoCitadel Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), REACTOR BLUE PEARLCOAT, GVWR: 6,500 LBS.*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Aluminum, Valet Function, USB Host Flip, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958