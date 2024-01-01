Menu
Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), REACTOR BLUE PEARLCOAT, GVWR: 6,500 LBS.*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Satin Carbon Aluminum, Valet Function, USB Host Flip, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.

2021 Dodge Durango

27,124 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango

Citadel

2021 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,124KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reactor Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 27,124 KM

Vehicle Description

DurangoCitadel Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Durango boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), REACTOR BLUE PEARLCOAT, GVWR: 6,500 LBS.*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Aluminum, Valet Function, USB Host Flip, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
REACTOR BLUE PEARLCOAT
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2021 Dodge Durango