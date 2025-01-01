Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford EcoSport

58,395 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford EcoSport

SE | AWD | APPEARENCE PKG | CONVIENENCE PKG

Watch This Vehicle
13049750

2021 Ford EcoSport

SE | AWD | APPEARENCE PKG | CONVIENENCE PKG

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 13049750
  2. 13049750
  3. 13049750
  4. 13049750
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,395KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL6MC436495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,395 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 71,063 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS | B&O SOUND | WIRELESS CHARGER for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BANKS | B&O SOUND | WIRELESS CHARGER 123,670 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 65,037 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bennett Dunlop Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-6612

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2021 Ford EcoSport