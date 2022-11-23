Menu
2021 Ford Edge

12,043 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

SE AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

12,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9389647
  • Stock #: 43188B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 43188B
  • Mileage 12,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something that catches the eye? This desert gold Ford Edge features a AWDIntercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine. The design is cool and stylish from the Edges bold front grille to its smooth lines and aerodynamic shape. The interior is spacious with seating for five and rear folding seats. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and vehicles climate. Equipped with dual exhaust, keyless entry, tinted windows, six standard airbags and the Safety Canopy System with side-curtain airbags. With use of independent suspension, this SUV offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

