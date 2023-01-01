Menu
2021 Ford Escape

22,329 KM

Details Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065102
  • Stock #: 2390601
  VIN: 1FMCU9DZ1MUB36579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

