2021 Ford Escape

$35,595 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 9 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10502643

10502643 Stock #: LW1387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # LW1387

Mileage 17,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD) Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.