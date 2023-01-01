Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Escape

47,569 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 10712432
  2. 10712432
  3. 10712432
  4. 10712432
  5. 10712432
  6. 10712432
  7. 10712432
  8. 10712432
  9. 10712432
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G65MUA18472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,569 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 79,884 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Toyota C-HR 13,119 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 56,940 KM $46,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape