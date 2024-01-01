$30,943+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid * Leather * AWD *
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 94294A
- Mileage 79,182 KM
Vehicle Description
This MAROON Ford Escape Titanium is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! Awarded Best Affordable Crossover SUV of 2013, it has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front leather-trimmed bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. The driver seat has a 10-way power driver seat with 3-setting memory, along with a 4-way manual passenger seat. Equipped with a 10-speaker sound system, you can listen to a variety of stations on SIRIUS satellite radio with a 6-month prepaid subscription. The titanium also has a reverse sensing system, hands-free liftgate and a remote start system. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape Titanium! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
