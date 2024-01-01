Menu
This MAROON Ford Escape Titanium is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! Awarded Best Affordable Crossover SUV of 2013, it has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front leather-trimmed bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. The driver seat has a 10-way power driver seat with 3-setting memory, along with a 4-way manual passenger seat. Equipped with a 10-speaker sound system, you can listen to a variety of stations on SIRIUS satellite radio with a 6-month prepaid subscription. The titanium also has a reverse sensing system, hands-free liftgate and a remote start system.

2021 Ford Escape

79,182 KM

$30,943

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid * Leather * AWD *

12045838

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid * Leather * AWD *

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$30,943

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,182KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ2MUA74898

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 94294A
  • Mileage 79,182 KM

This MAROON Ford Escape Titanium is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! Awarded Best Affordable Crossover SUV of 2013, it has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a AWD Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front leather-trimmed bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. The driver seat has a 10-way power driver seat with 3-setting memory, along with a 4-way manual passenger seat. Equipped with a 10-speaker sound system, you can listen to a variety of stations on SIRIUS satellite radio with a 6-month prepaid subscription. The titanium also has a reverse sensing system, hands-free liftgate and a remote start system. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape Titanium! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$30,943

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2021 Ford Escape