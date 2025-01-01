Menu
Account
Sign In
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 3,900 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2021 Ford Escape

120,030 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13116680

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,030KM
VIN 1FMCU9J93MUA24595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A24595T
  • Mileage 120,030 KM

Vehicle Description

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 3,900 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford

Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD 95,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 501A | SPORT PACK | POWER TAILGATE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 501A | SPORT PACK | POWER TAILGATE 91,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape PHEV | LEATHER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | LANE KEEP for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Ford Escape PHEV | LEATHER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | LANE KEEP 48,951 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bennett Dunlop Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-6612

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2021 Ford Escape