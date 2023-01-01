Menu
2021 Ford F-150

118,765 KM

Details

$46,495

+ tax & licensing
$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

118,765KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10395339
  Stock #: C13260P
  VIN: 1FTFW1E57MFC13260

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # C13260P
  Mileage 118,765 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

