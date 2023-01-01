$46,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Dunlop Ford
306-522-6612
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$46,495
+ taxes & licensing
118,765KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10395339
- Stock #: C13260P
- VIN: 1FTFW1E57MFC13260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # C13260P
- Mileage 118,765 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7