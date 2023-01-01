$46,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 7 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10395339

10395339 Stock #: C13260P

C13260P VIN: 1FTFW1E57MFC13260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # C13260P

Mileage 118,765 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.