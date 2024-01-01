Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2021 Ford F-150

74,266 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,266KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PP2758
  • Mileage 74,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2018 Audi S5 Coupe Technik for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Audi S5 Coupe Technik 84,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 38,555 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche for sale in Regina, SK
2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 350,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150