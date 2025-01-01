Menu
2021 Ford F-150

95,446 KM

Details

$42,890

+ taxes & licensing
XLT SPORT | 302A | 5.0L V8 | B&O SOUND

12734757

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

Used
95,446KM
VIN 1FTFW1E53MKD51269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # D51269P
  • Mileage 95,446 KM

