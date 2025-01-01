Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

104,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12878552

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12878552
  2. 12878552
  3. 12878552
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E54MKF04077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2015 Toyota Camry for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Toyota Camry 49,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford F-150 104,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 74,323 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2021 Ford F-150