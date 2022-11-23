$119,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-350
Diesel XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited SuperCrew **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
$119,000
- Listing ID: 9445122
- Stock #: X1674A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for towing power and a truck that packs a punch? This White Ford Super Duty pickups offer a pair of stout engines and can tow bumper-pull trailers that weigh up to 18,500 pounds or 24,700 with a fifth-wheel setup. The tough exterior is backed up by a cab that is attractive, functional and comfortable. The Super Duty Lariat adds polished aluminum 17-inch wheels for F-350 dually and bright 18-inch aluminum, heated leather power front seats with console, dual-zone climate control, power-adjust pedals, rear camera, SYNC MyFord Touch, leather-wrapped wheel, wood grain trim, power fold-and-telescoping tow mirrors, illuminated visor mirrors, privacy glass, keypad door entry, 110-volt outlet and a powered sliding rear window with defrost. Choose a truck you can trust! Come in today to speak to a Capital Product Specialist about making this baby yours! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
