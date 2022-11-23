Menu
2021 Ford F-350

20,676 KM

Details

$119,000

+ tax & licensing
$119,000

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford F-350

Diesel XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2021 Ford F-350

Diesel XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$119,000

+ taxes & licensing

20,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9445122
  • Stock #: X1674A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1674A
  • Mileage 20,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for towing power and a truck that packs a punch? This White Ford Super Duty pickups offer a pair of stout engines and can tow bumper-pull trailers that weigh up to 18,500 pounds or 24,700 with a fifth-wheel setup. The tough exterior is backed up by a cab that is attractive, functional and comfortable. The Super Duty Lariat adds polished aluminum 17-inch wheels for F-350 dually and bright 18-inch aluminum, heated leather power front seats with console, dual-zone climate control, power-adjust pedals, rear camera, SYNC MyFord Touch, leather-wrapped wheel, wood grain trim, power fold-and-telescoping tow mirrors, illuminated visor mirrors, privacy glass, keypad door entry, 110-volt outlet and a powered sliding rear window with defrost. Choose a truck you can trust! Come in today to speak to a Capital Product Specialist about making this baby yours! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 39...

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

