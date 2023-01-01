Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Acadia

99,242 KM

Details Description Features

$37,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,983

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Acadia

2021 GMC Acadia

SLE * 3rd Row *

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Acadia

SLE * 3rd Row *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$37,983

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,242KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543461
  • Stock #: 23DU13A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23DU13A
  • Mileage 99,242 KM

Vehicle Description

AcadiaSLE Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent with washers.* This GMC Acadia Features the Following Options *Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C), 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), Transmission, 9-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with 2.0L Turbo engine (Included and only available with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine.), Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped) (Standard on AWD or on FWD with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2008 Jeep Commander ...
 200,140 KM
$13,971 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 99,242 KM
$37,983 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 118,953 KM
$29,531 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory