$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 GMC Acadia
SLT
2021 GMC Acadia
SLT
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNULS0MZ123429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 124,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2021 GMC Acadia SLT 124,502 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 40,990 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 86,600 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2021 GMC Acadia