Menu
Account
Sign In
Great shape, well-maintained and equipped GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD with Paint Protection Film and Hard Tonneau cover is ready for a new set of adventures. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this Beautiful Truck Today! Key Features: Premium GMC Infotainment System Trailer Brake Controller Prograde Trailering System Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance HD Rear Vision Camera Trailer Sway Control Hill Start Assist GMC Multi PRO Tailgate with 6 Functional Load Access Features Daytime Running Lights Leather Seats Driver Seat Memory Heated Steering Wheel Heated / Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Remote Vehicle Start BOSE Premium Speakers and Subwoofer Navigation Wireless Charging Pad Front and Rear Brake Assist Lane Changing Alert Blind Zone Alert Rear Cross-Traffic Alert And More After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

45,389 KM

Details Description

$56,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 10795836
  2. 10795836
  3. 10795836
Contact Seller

$56,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,389KM
Used
VIN 3GTU9DED5MG199798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 199798T
  • Mileage 45,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Great shape, well-maintained and equipped GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD with Paint Protection Film and Hard Tonneau cover is ready for a new set of adventures. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this Beautiful Truck Today!

Key Features:
Premium GMC Infotainment System
Trailer Brake Controller
Prograde Trailering System
Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance
HD Rear Vision Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
GMC Multi PRO Tailgate with 6 Functional Load Access Features
Daytime Running Lights
Leather Seats
Driver Seat Memory
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated / Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Remote Vehicle Start
BOSE Premium Speakers and Subwoofer
Navigation
Wireless Charging Pad
Front and Rear Brake Assist
Lane Changing Alert
Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford Explorer ST 46,842 KM $54,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 119,844 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Regina, SK
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 45,389 KM $56,495 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Dunlop Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-6612

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500