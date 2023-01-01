$56,495+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$56,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 199798T
- Mileage 45,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Great shape, well-maintained and equipped GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD with Paint Protection Film and Hard Tonneau cover is ready for a new set of adventures. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this Beautiful Truck Today!
Key Features:
Premium GMC Infotainment System
Trailer Brake Controller
Prograde Trailering System
Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance
HD Rear Vision Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist
GMC Multi PRO Tailgate with 6 Functional Load Access Features
Daytime Running Lights
Leather Seats
Driver Seat Memory
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated / Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Remote Vehicle Start
BOSE Premium Speakers and Subwoofer
Navigation
Wireless Charging Pad
Front and Rear Brake Assist
Lane Changing Alert
Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
