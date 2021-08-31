Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

12,035 KM

$67,998

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

SLT CREW CAB

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

12,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8021685
  • Stock #: 411172A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 12,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for more luxury in the All New GMC Sierra? This 4WD Black Sierra SLT is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas V8 5.3L engine and interior color. The SLT is upgraded with fog lights, chrome door handles, capped exterior mirrors and body side moldings as well as halogen projector beam headlights with signature LED. Style meets substance inside the Sierra equipped with leather seating, dual zone climate controls, power adjustable pedals, 10-way power front seats and driver memory position. Also with optional Driver alert technologies such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning with the choice of an audible signal or seat vibration alert. Innovative features make work easier with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, new cargo box LED under rail lighting and multiple upper tie-down hooks that can be repositioned in several places around the box.Inside this truck, you will find a command centre that actually commands your attention equipped with an 8 inch color touch radio with IntelliLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear vision camera and Bluetooth. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit. The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydro formed frame than previous generations. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 100,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

