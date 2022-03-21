Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

28,561 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab **New Arrival**

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

28,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788220
  • Stock #: X982A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # X982A
  • Mileage 28,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

