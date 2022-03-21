$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab **New Arrival**
28,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: X982A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7