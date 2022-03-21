2021 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 5 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788220

8788220 Stock #: X982A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # X982A

Mileage 28,561 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Interior Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.