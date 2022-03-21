$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 Crew Cab
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
- Listing ID: 8874122
- Stock #: 22418A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22418A
- Mileage 26,327 KM
Vehicle Description
The All New GMC Sierra has been redefined from Hood to Hitch. This 4WD White Sierra is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas V8 6.2L engine and interior color. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit.The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydroformed frame than previous generations, with 2/3s of the Cab using High-Strength Steel. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 160,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
