2021 Honda CR-V LX AWDOdometer: 47,070kmPrice: $34,990+taxFinancing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--No Accidents <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Remote Starter and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOWCARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2021 Honda CR-V

47,070 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Contact Seller

Used
47,070KM
VIN 2HKRW2H26MH217746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda CR-V LX AWDOdometer: 47,070kmPrice: $34,990+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--No Accidents

Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Starter and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Honda CR-V