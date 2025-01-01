Menu
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD
Odometer: 56,411km
Sale Price: $34,490 + Taxes

Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
-Low Kms

Highlight features:
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Side Mirrors and much more.

Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2021 Honda CR-V

56,411 KM

Details Description

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

LX- LOW KM!

12469531

2021 Honda CR-V

LX- LOW KM!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,411KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XMH236672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,411 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda CR-V LX AWDOdometer: 56,411kmSale Price: $34,490 + Taxes

Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
-Low Kms

Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Side Mirrors and much more.

Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2021 Honda CR-V