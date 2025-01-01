$34,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Honda CR-V
LX- LOW KM!
2021 Honda CR-V
LX- LOW KM!
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,411KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XMH236672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,411 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWDOdometer: 56,411kmSale Price: $34,490 + Taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
-Low Kms
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Side Mirrors and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
-Low Kms
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Side Mirrors and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 129,205 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL AWD 138,413 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE 50,666 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2021 Honda CR-V