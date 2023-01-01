$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
SEL
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
- Listing ID: 10523163
- Stock #: 23JGW26A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sierra Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 44,226 KM
Vehicle Description
PalisadeSEL Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Hyundai Palisade delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SIERRA BURGUNDY, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM.*This Hyundai Palisade Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Machine Finish Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, shift-by-wire and drive mode select w/snow mode, Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/60R18, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Palisade today!
Vehicle Features
