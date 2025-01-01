Menu
### The Perfect City Companion: Your 2021 Hyundai Venue Awaits Looking for a vehicle thats stylish, economical, and packed with features? Look no further than this fantastic 2021 Hyundai Venue! This isnt just a car; its the perfect companion for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend adventures. This Venue is a standout, and it comes with the peace of mind you deserve. With an accident-free history and a fresh presale inspection, you can be confident in its quality and reliability. Weve even gone the extra mile by putting on **brand-new all-weather tires** and completing a fresh **full synthetic oil service**so its ready to go the moment you drive off the lot. Inside, youll be treated to a surprising level of comfort and technology. You can warm up on chilly mornings with the **heated seats and heated steering wheel**, or let in the fresh air with the **sunroof**. Parking is a breeze with the **backup camera**, and you can stay connected and entertained with **Bluetooth** for hands-free calls and music. Plus, the convenience of a **command start** means you can get your car warmed up and ready before you even step outside. Beyond its features, the Venue is incredibly economical, helping you save money at the pump without sacrificing style. The sleek design and sporty **alloy wheels** make it stand out from the crowd. At Siman Auto Sales, we make buying a car easy and stress-free. We offer **easy on-site financing** and **encourage all trades**. For 26 years, weve been serving Regina and the surrounding area, operating on a simple principle: were large enough to make a difference, but small enough to care about every single customer. Dont just take our word for itwe encourage you to check out our reviews and see what our happy customers have to say. To give you even more peace of mind, we have a range of affordable **aftermarket warranties available on site** that can be tailored to fit your specific needs and budget. This 2021 Hyundai Venue is the complete package. Its safe, reliable, comfortable, and efficient. Come on down to Siman Auto Sales and let us help you drive away in this fantastic vehicle today!

2021 Hyundai Venue

128,500 KM

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/Urban PKG - Black Interior (IVT)

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend w/Urban PKG - Black Interior (IVT) GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A36MU107957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

2021 Hyundai Venue