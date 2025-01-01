$21,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend w/Urban PKG - Black Interior (IVT) GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,500 KM
Vehicle Description
### The Perfect City Companion: Your 2021 Hyundai Venue Awaits
"Looking for a vehicle thats stylish, economical, and packed with features? Look no further than this fantastic 2021 Hyundai Venue! This isn't just a car; it's the perfect companion for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend adventures.
"This Venue is a standout, and it comes with the peace of mind you deserve. With an accident-free history and a fresh presale inspection, you can be confident in its quality and reliability. We've even gone the extra mile by putting on **brand-new all-weather tires** and completing a fresh **full synthetic oil service**so its ready to go the moment you drive off the lot.
"Inside, you'll be treated to a surprising level of comfort and technology. You can warm up on chilly mornings with the **heated seats and heated steering wheel**, or let in the fresh air with the **sunroof**. Parking is a breeze with the **backup camera**, and you can stay connected and entertained with **Bluetooth** for hands-free calls and music. Plus, the convenience of a **command start** means you can get your car warmed up and ready before you even step outside.
"Beyond its features, the Venue is incredibly economical, helping you save money at the pump without sacrificing style. The sleek design and sporty **alloy wheels** make it stand out from the crowd.
"At Siman Auto Sales, we make buying a car easy and stress-free. We offer **easy on-site financing** and **encourage all trades**. For 26 years, we've been serving Regina and the surrounding area, operating on a simple principle: were large enough to make a difference, but small enough to care about every single customer. Don't just take our word for itwe encourage you to check out our reviews and see what our happy customers have to say.
"To give you even more peace of mind, we have a range of affordable **aftermarket warranties available on site** that can be tailored to fit your specific needs and budget.
"This 2021 Hyundai Venue is the complete package. It's safe, reliable, comfortable, and efficient. Come on down to Siman Auto Sales and let us help you drive away in this fantastic vehicle today!"
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993