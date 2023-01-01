Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

82,858 KM

Details Description Features

$46,923

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

80th Anniversary * Sunroof *

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

82,858KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465152
  • Stock #: 23JGC114A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand CherokeeLimited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (JY), 80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps LED Daytime Running Headlamps Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Front LED Fog Lamps
80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Cargo Compartment Cover Premium Alpine Speaker System Active Noise Control System Heated Second Row Seats Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Ventilated Front S...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension Full Size Spare Tire Class IV Receiver Hitch 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (JY)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Front Accent/Body Color Fascia Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Granite Crystal Exterior Badging Bo...

