2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude * Available Until Exported to USA

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude * Available Until Exported to USA

$53,984 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 5 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10083726

10083726 Stock #: 74136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,565 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Black Clearcoat Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD) TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL SEASON (STD) Requires Subscription BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner GVWR: 5 500 LBS (STD) 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation Siriu... DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top w/Dual Top Group Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control MOPAR STAINLESS DOOR SILL GUARDS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.