2021 Jeep Wrangler

23,565 KM

Details Description Features

$53,984

+ tax & licensing
$53,984

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude * Available Until Exported to USA

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude * Available Until Exported to USA

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$53,984

+ taxes & licensing

23,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10083726
  Stock #: 74136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L)Only 23,565 Miles! Scores 24 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G , TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL SEASON, REMOTE START SYSTEM, MOPAR STAINLESS DOOR SILL GUARDS, MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, MOPAR CARGO TUB LINER, GVWR: 5,500 LBS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, DUAL TOP GROUP, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Wrangler!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GRAY SPOKES (STD)
TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner
GVWR: 5 500 LBS (STD)
8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation Siriu...
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top w/Dual Top Group Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
MOPAR STAINLESS DOOR SILL GUARDS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

