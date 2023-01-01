Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

13,873 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
13,873KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404675
  • Stock #: 22T342A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firecracker Red Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 13,873 Miles! Scores 24 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, REMOTE START SYSTEM.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L ALTITUDE , GVWR: 5,500 LBS., FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT ETORQUE UPG I, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT ETORQUE UPG I -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48V Belt Starter Generator Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 5 500 lbs
GVWR: 5 500 LBS.
8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation Siriu...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque UPG I Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Mold In Color Bumper w/Gloss Black Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Altitude Package Black Trail Rated Badge Body Color Grille w/Gloss...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2021 RAM 1500 TRX * ...
 24,799 KM
$103,896 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 Gran...
 43,583 KM
$32,803 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SV
 190,001 KM
$16,664 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory