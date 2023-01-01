$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara Altitude
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10404675
- Stock #: 22T342A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firecracker Red Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 13,873 Miles! Scores 24 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, REMOTE START SYSTEM.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L ALTITUDE , GVWR: 5,500 LBS., FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT ETORQUE UPG I, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!











