2021 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 8 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10404675

10404675 Stock #: 22T342A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Firecracker Red Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 13,873 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT ETORQUE UPG I -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48V Belt Starter Generator Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 5 500 lbs GVWR: 5 500 LBS. 8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Rear View Auto Dim Mirror GPS Navigation Siriu... TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque UPG I Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Mold In Color Bumper w/Gloss Black Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Altitude Package Black Trail Rated Badge Body Color Grille w/Gloss...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.