2021 Jeep Wrangler

21,901 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

1 **New Arrival**

Location

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

21,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434885
  • Stock #: Y737A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Firecracker Red
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery Stop/Start Dual Battery System Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN (STD)
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
MOPAR GRAB HANDLE KIT -inc: MOPAR Rear Grab Handles MOPAR Front Grab Handles
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Altitude Package Black Trail Rated Badge Body-Colour Grille w/Gl...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS (GL)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

