$22,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
EX+ GUARANTEED APPROVAL
2021 Kia Soul
EX+ GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2963
- Mileage 91,300 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION
Our KIA Soul EX+ has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service ,New air filters, New All Weather Tires installed. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Full Factory warranty to March 16 2026 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. After a full redesign last year, the third-generation 2021 Kia Soul returns with only minor changes, it's one of our higher-ranked extra-small SUVs. Cruise control, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. Advanced safety features that include: Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios) Lane keeping assist (steers the Soul back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)Heated front seats and steering wheel, Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993