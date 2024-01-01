Menu
<p><strong>FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION </strong></p> <p>Our KIA Soul EX+ has been through a <strong>presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service ,New air filters, New All Weather Tires installed. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Full Factory warranty to March 16 2026 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> After a full redesign last year, the third-generation 2021 Kia Soul returns with only minor changes, it's one of our higher-ranked extra-small SUVs. Cruise control, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. Advanced safety features that include: Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios) Lane keeping assist (steers the Soul back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)Heated front seats and steering wheel, Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

91,300 KM

EX+ GUARANTEED APPROVAL

EX+ GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
91,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7138030

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2963
  • Mileage 91,300 KM

Our KIA Soul EX+ has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service ,New air filters, New All Weather Tires installed. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Full Factory warranty to March 16 2026 or 100,000 km additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. After a full redesign last year, the third-generation 2021 Kia Soul returns with only minor changes, it's one of our higher-ranked extra-small SUVs. Cruise control, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. Advanced safety features that include: Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios) Lane keeping assist (steers the Soul back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)Heated front seats and steering wheel, Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
CVT

